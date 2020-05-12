Dunkin' franchise leaves Richdale store in Newburyport      

NEWBURYPORT – For more than 20 years, countless Richdale patrons grabbed a coffee at the Dunkin’ franchise inside the State Street convenience store and then played Keno and other lottery games.
But a few weeks ago, according to a Richdale manager, the Dunkin’ franchise owner announced he was closing the location for good. The Dunkin’ space had been dormant for two months ever since Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all restaurants must stop dine-in service to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
It was only recently that a Newburyport Donuts official, the local company which also runs locations on Storey Avenue and State Street at the traffic circle, announced the closure would be permanent.
Cliff Braga said his family’s lease with Richdale owners was set to expire around the same time COVID-19 changed the economic landscape.
“So we had already decided (not to renew it),” Braga said Monday.
Braga said his family are scouting other downtown locations and waiting for the perfect situation.
“We obviously appreciate everyone’s business,” Braga said.
According to the Newburyport Donuts website, the family-based company has been operating Dunkin’ franchises for more than 30 years.
Richdale manager Alpa Patel said even though the franchise packed up weeks ago, the news has been slow to spread.
“A lot of people don’t know it’s closed so when they see that, they feel bad,” Patel said.
Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry vice president, called the news a “tough blow” but considering the new normal related to safely conducting business, it was all but inevitable.
“There’s no way they’ll be able to do any business there. It’s a shame,” Iannuccillo said.
The announcement has hit regular customers hard. Not only was Dunkin’ immensely popular with lottery players but also teens and children who would pick up breakfast sandwiches on the way to school.
Cindy Sauter of Newburyport said the Dunkin location had been a big part of her sons’ lives for many years.
“The fact that they could grab a donut, or a hot dog, with their friends as they got older was a huge draw for us. Sounds silly as I type this but it was a connection point for meeting friends that made Newburyport feel very welcoming,” Sauter said in a written statement.
Frequent customer Michael Lambert called it a community.
“That tiny counter was a community as are many habitual haunts in and out of the store, you caught bits & pieces of tales. Everyone that worked there was a gem and did the brand proud,” Lambert said.
Patel said the lack of rent revenue is hurting the business but they should be able to weather the storm.
“We’re surviving,” Patel said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
