AMESBURY – A benefit fundraiser for Dup15q Alliance will be held at the Flatbread Company, 5 Market Square, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
For every flatbread sold, the restaurant will donate part of their proceeds from in-house and take-out pizza orders to the Dup15q Alliance.
Dup15q Alliance’s mission is to provide family support and promote awareness, research and targeted treatments for chromosome 15q11.2-13.1 duplication syndrome, so that affected individuals can live full and productive lives. For more information, go to www.dup15q.org.
As part of this event, the authors and illustrator of King’s Day Out – The Car Wash will be present for a book signing. King’s Day Out – The Car Wash is the first in a series designed to be a resource for children, families, schools and pediatric medical professionals. A total of 15% of all book sales will be donated to the Dup15q Alliance. For more information about King’s Day Out: www.kingsdayout.com.
