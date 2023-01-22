Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to all snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow ending in the evening followed by clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.