MERRIMAC — Local Boy Scout Jesse Judson was recently honored with an Eagle Scout Court of Honor, done in drive-in style with many of those attending watching and listening via Bluetooth in their cars for social distancing during the pandemic.
Judson, a member of Troop 41 and the Spirit of Adventure Council, did his Eagle Scout project for the Merrimac Open Space Committee, revamping an overgrown, narrow trail and creating a much wider and longer trail that starts and ends at Cobblers Brook on Broad Street.
In addition to the trail work, Judson repaired the rotted information kiosk and built two benches and placed them by the brook for members of the community to enjoy nature.
He continues to be an active assistant senior patrol leader for Troop 41 that enables him to pass on his skills and knowledge to the younger Scouts.
He plans on becoming a leader when he turns 18 in June. Judson is also a senior at Pentucket Regional High School and is an active junior firefighter out of West Newbury.
After graduation, he hopes to pursue his goals in fire science as a firefighter/paramedic.
