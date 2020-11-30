Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.