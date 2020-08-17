NEWBURYPORT — Early voting for the state primary election begins Saturday, Aug. 22, and residents have the option of casting ballots by mail or in person at their local polling place.
Voting by mail is available to all voters for all elections in 2020. No excuse is needed to vote by mail this year. The primary is Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Residents must complete a vote by mail application, available on the Massachusetts Secretary of State website, and deliver it to their local election office by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Residents will then vote when their ballots arrive and then return their ballot to their local election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Voters should contact their local municipal offices for the address to which they should mail their ballots.
In Newburyport, mail-in applications should be sent to: City Clerk's Office, 60 Pleasant St., P.O. Box 550, Newburyport, MA 01950
Early voting for the primary will run through Friday, Aug. 28.
Newburyport residents who prefer to vote in person may cast ballots at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, through Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
In Amesbury, mail-in applications should be sent to City Hall, Clerk's Office, 62 Friend Street, Amesbury, MA 01913 or dropped off in the secure dropbox on City Hall's front steps.
Amesbury residents may vote in person in City Hall Auditorium, 22 Friend St., on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, through Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
In Salisbury, residents may vote at Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salisbury mail-in applications should be sent by mail to Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Beach Road, Salisbury, MA 01952; by fax to 978-462-4176, or by email to townclerk@salisburyma.gov.
In Newbury, residents may vote in the Town Clerk's Office, 1 Kent Way, on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newbury mail-in applications should be sent to
In West Newbury, voters may cast ballots by mail via a drop-off box in the vestibule of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. The vestibule is open 24/7, otherwise the town offices are presently closed to the public.
Residents who prefer to cast a ballot in person for the state primary Sept. 1 can vote early at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on these dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23, noon to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25, Wednesday, Aug, 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, residents may vote at Town Hall, 183 Main St., on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
Absentee or early vote by mail applications must be sent by mail to Town Clerk's Office, 183 Main St., Groveland MA 01843; by fax to 978-469-5006; or by email to ecunniff@grovelandma.com.
In Rowley, residents may vote in person at Rowley Town Hall, 139 Main St. on the following dates and times:
Saturday, Aug. 22, noon to 8p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to noon.
To check your voter registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.
To download a vote by mail application, or for more information on early voting, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/early-voting-by-mail.htm.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
