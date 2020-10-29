NEWBURYPORT — Early voting for the general election will come to a close at the end of this week as local communities are seeing strong turnouts, both in person and by mail.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin estimates the state’s turnout will exceed 3.3 million, including about 1 million people expected to vote on Election Day.
Galvin’s office reported that 47% of Newburyport’s 15,197 voters had cast ballots for the election as of Tuesday afternoon, which is above the statewide average turnout of 39.2%. A total of 1,415 ballots had been returned by mail, while 5,806 were returned in person.
Nearly 40% of the state’s 4.6 million voters have already cast ballots through the mail or during the early voting period that began Oct. 17, according to Galvin’s office. At least 63% of the votes received have been mail ballots.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones, who oversees the city’s elections. “We’ve been emptying our drop box just about every hour for the past week.”
Jones said voting has gone “robustly” at the Senior Community Center, where more than 2,000 residents cast ballots last week. This week, Jones said he expects there to be more than 1,500 more ballots cast there.
“People are voting early, period,” Jones said, adding that the strong turnout is likely due to the availability of mail and in-person voting options.
He said there have not been any issues with social distancing at the Senior Community Center and that lines have been minimal.
“We’ve had sporadic lines, but the wait is usually no longer than five minutes max,” he said. “Usually, people can walk right in because we have 14 voting booths.”
In Amesbury, 43.4% of the city’s voters have cast ballots, according to Galvin’s office. There had been 6,803 ballots mailed out, 5,564 (82%) of which have been returned.
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom said there have been plenty of new voters registered in the city, bringing the total to 13,272 registered voters as of this week. She also said the early voting turnout has been strong, with no social distancing issues.
“Things have been going really well for us, we’ve had really good turnouts every single day,” Haggstrom said. “We’ve had record numbers I’d say.”
In Newburyport, early voting will continue at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, polling places across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Amesbury, Election Day voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Voters can still head to the polls for early voting at Amesbury City Hall Auditorium on Friend Street on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Salisbury voters may cast ballots early in the Colchester Room of Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Newbury, early voting is available at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be at the fire station at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
In Georgetown, early voting will take place at the Fire Department, 47 Central St. It will run until Thursday, Oct, 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In West Newbury, early voting will take place at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. It will run through Friday, Oct. 30. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 30.
In Groveland, early voting will also run through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 183 Main St. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 30.
In Merrimac, early voting continues at Town Hall, 25 Green St. on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Rowley, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 139 Main St., on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Masks are required and social distancing will be exercised.
Nearly 60 million Americans have voted in the election so far, surpassing all early ballots cast in the 2016 polls, according to published reports.
For early voting locations and times in other communities, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/earlyvotingweb/earlyvotingsearch.aspx.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.