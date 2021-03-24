NEWBURY — Early in-person voting for the town election May 11 will take place between May 3 at 8 a.m. and May 10 at noon following a unanimous Select Board vote Tuesday night.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation last week to extend mail-in and early voting options through June 30 amid COVID-19 concerns, Town Clerk Leslie Haley explained to the board.
Mail-in ballots must be requested in writing and include the voter's name, address, date of birth and signature.
Ballots will be mailed to applicants as soon as the town receives them, which will likely be about April 14, Haley said. Applications must be received by May 5 at 5 p.m.
Ballots can be returned to the town clerk's office by mail, in person or to the official ballot box at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way.
"One other benefit that I see with the vote-by-mail option is that it also allows ample time for voters to research candidates and make voting decisions," Haley said.
The town is working to organize a candidates forum ahead of the election. Details are expected to be announced soon.
For more information or to access an absentee ballot application, visit www.townofnewbury.org/town-clerk/news/annual-town-election-information-and-absentee-ballot-application-2021.
Also during the meeting, police Chief John Lucey reported that Newbury's COVID-19 case count is in the "gray category" with a 1.1% positive test rate.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative administered 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Saturday and 1,200 doses Sunday, and will continue that distribution trend, Lucey said. A majority of the town's senior citizens have been vaccinated, he said.
To learn more about the vaccines or receive assistance in securing an appointment, call the Council on Aging at 978-462-8114.
Officials are targeting May 4 to reopen town offices, but it's too early to say whether meetings will return to an in-person format, the police chief said.
"The trend is looking really promising for us and everybody and so, we are very optimistic that things will be back to normal — at least, for the town offices and getting people back in the offices," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.