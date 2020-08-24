NEWBURYPORT — More than 60 people had taken advantage of early voting for the state primary in Newburyport as of Sunday afternoon, a poll worker confirmed.
A majority of those voters requested Democratic ballots, perhaps due to the heated primary race between incumbent Edward Markey and challenger Joseph Kennedy III for a U.S. Senate seat.
Early voting for the primary Sept. 1 started Saturday and continues through Friday.
At the Senior Community Center at 331 High St., residents looking to vote in person will enter through the left side of the building, follow clearly marked arrows into the building, receive their ballot from a worker behind Plexiglas, fill out their ballot and exit through the main entrance of the building.
Signs and markings on the ground remind people to maintain a 6-foot distance from those around them at all times. Each station, including the writing utensil, is sanitized after each use.
Voters will have the option of selecting a Republican, Democratic, Green-Rainbow or Libertarian ballot. A poll worker said no one had a Green-Rainbow or Libertarian ballot as of Sunday.
Early voting in Newburyport continues through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
This year, all voters are eligible to vote by mail for all elections. To do so, residents must complete a vote by mail application, available on the Massachusetts secretary of state website, and deliver it to their local election office by Wednesday. Residents may vote when their ballots arrive and then return their ballot to their local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.
In Newburyport, mail-in applications should be sent to: City Clerk's Office, 60 Pleasant St., P.O. Box 550, Newburyport, MA 01950.
In Amesbury, early voting continues at City Hall Auditorium, 22 Friend St., through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Mail-in applications should be sent to City Hall, Clerk's Office, 62 Friend Street, Amesbury, MA 01913 or dropped off in the secure dropbox on City Hall's front steps.
In Salisbury, early voting continues at Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, on Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mail-in applications should be sent by mail to Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Beach Road, Salisbury, MA 01952; by fax to 978-462-4176, or by email to townclerk@salisburyma.gov.
In Newbury, early voting continues at the Town Clerk's Office, 1 Kent Way, on Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information about mail-in ballots and where to mail them or drop them off, Newbury residents should call the town clerk's office at 978-465-0862 ext. 314/315.
In West Newbury, voters may cast ballots by mail via a drop-off box in the vestibule of the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. The vestibule is open 24/7, otherwise the town offices are presently closed to the public.
Residents who prefer to cast a ballot in person for the state primary can vote early at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, residents may vote at Town Hall, 183 Main St., from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Absentee or early vote by mail applications must be sent by mail to: Town Clerk's Office, 183 Main St., Groveland MA 01843; by fax to 978-469-5006; or by email to ecunniff@grovelandma.com.
In Rowley, early voting continues at Town Hall, 139 Main St. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
To check your voter registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.
To download a vote by mail application, or for more information on early voting, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/early-voting-by-mail.htm.
