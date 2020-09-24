WEST NEWBURY — Town Clerk Michael McCarron announced the following early voting schedule for the presidential election Nov. 3.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2 to 4 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, noon to 3 p.m.; Mondays through Thursdays, Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30, 8 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2 to 5 p.m.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24. Registration will be available that day from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.
Early voting and voter registration both take place at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
