NEWBURYPORT — Early voting for the presidential election Nov. 3 kicked off Saturday morning, and many Greater Newburyport voters headed to the polls.
Early in-person voting in Massachusetts runs through Oct. 30. Voters can also cast ballots by mail.
In Newburyport, early voting takes place at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., during the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 am to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, polling places across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Amesbury, Election Day voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Voters can head to the polls for early voting at Amesbury City Hall Auditorium on Friend Street during the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Salisbury voters may cast ballots early at Salisbury Town Hall in the Colchester Room, 5 Beach Road, during the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Newbury, early voting is at Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, during the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newbury's Election Day voting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the fire station at Firefighter's Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
In Georgetown, early voting will take place at the Georgetown Fire Department at 47 Central St.
It will run until Thursday, Oct, 29. Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; no early voting on Fridays.
In West Newbury, early voting will take place at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
It will run through Friday, Oct. 30. Hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, early voting will also run through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Merrimac, early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 25 Green St.
Hours will be Monday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, to Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Rowley, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 139 Main St., through Friday, Oct. 30, at Town Hall, 139 Main St.
Hours will be Monday, Oct. 19, from noon through 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Masks are required and social distancing will be exercised.
For early voting locations and times in other communities, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/earlyvotingweb/earlyvotingsearch.aspx.
