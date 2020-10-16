NEWBURYPORT — Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election kicks off on Saturday morning, and Greater Newburyport voters will start heading to the polls in person.
Early in-person voting in Massachusetts runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30. Voters can also cast ballots by mail.
In Newburyport, early voting will be at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 am to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, polling places across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Amesbury, Election Day voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Voters can head to the polls for early voting at Amesbury City Hall Auditorium on Friend Street during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Salisbury voters may cast ballots early at Salisbury Town Hall in the Colchester Room, 5 Beach Road, during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Newbury, early voting is at Town hall, 12 Kent Way, during the following dates and times:
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newbury's election day voting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the Newbury Fire Station at Firefighter's Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Avenue for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
In Georgetown, early voting will take place at the Georgetown Fire Dept. at 47 Central St.
It will run from Saturday, Oct. 17 until Thursday, Oct, 29. Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; no early voting on Fridays.
In West Newbury, early voting will take place at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
It will run from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30. Hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Groveland, early voting will be held from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30 at Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
In Merrimac, early voting will be held from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30 at Town Hall, 25 Green St.
Hours will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18 from 9 to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 to Thursday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Rowley, early voting will be held at Town Hall, 139 Main St., from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30 at Town Hall, 139 Main St.
Hours will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 from noon through 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Masks are required and social distancing will be exercised.
For early voting locations and times in other communities, visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/earlyvotingweb/earlyvotingsearch.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.