NEWBURYPORT — Today, Oct. 29, is the last early voting day before the municipal election on Tuesday.
More than 500 people cast early votes between Monday and Wednesday, according to Assistant City Clerk Patricia Barker.
The City Clerk’s Office had anticipated early voting numbers to be double what they were during the preliminary election, but said the nor’easter earlier in the week likely had an impact.
The two candidates running for a four-year mayoral term are School Committee member Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Charles Tontar. The six candidates vying for three seats on the School Committee are Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker, Daniel Blair, Laura Viola Maccarone and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole.
The City Council races are all uncontested. Unless write-in candidates appear or a candidate drops out of a race, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman will be succeeded by Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, the Ward 1 Councilor will be Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane.
The five people running for at-large spots on the council are incumbents Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright. Councilors at large Barry Connell and Joseph Devlin are not seeking reelection.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ward 1P Plum Island residents will cast ballots at the Plum Island Boathouse, 300 Northern Blvd.
Ward 1 residents will cast ballots at People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.
Ward 2 residents will vote at the former Brown School, which is at the corner of Milk and Lime streets.
Ward 3 and 4 voters will visit Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.
Ward 5 and 6 voters will visit Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
