NEWBURYPORT — Following a packed lineup of Earth Month and Earth Day events, the Earth Port Film Festival will return to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on April 23 at 6 p.m. with a reception starting half an hour earlier.
The festival, launched in 2012 by Elizabeth Marcus and Sarah Hayden, was inspired by a desire to highlight and raise awareness of environmental issues and the important role of community media.
PortMedia partnered with Transition Newburyport to create the festival. Marcus said PortMedia was interested in using video to promote important stories and she was working on other shows that PortMedia was producing at the time.
PortMedia is a nonprofit organization and local community media center that provides independent and original public affairs, education and government programming to Greater Newburyport.
Transition Newburyport describes itself as a grassroots organization focused on building community resilience and transitioning to a post-carbon age in a thoughtful and planned way, leading to a more fulfilling, socially connected, sustainable, resilient and self-reliant community.
This marks the first festival since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the event for three years.
“I am just so excited about it.” Marcus said. “I think it was a great community event and people really looked forward to it. I’d run into people on the street who would ask, ‘When is it coming back?’ and I couldn’t tell them until this year.”
Several genres will be featured, including documentary, Western, fantasy and animation films. Stories from the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Honduras, Iran, France and Spain will be told and films will touch upon topics that include agroforestry, preserving Indigenous traditions, waste, climate activism, and the relationship between humans and nature.
The films will tell inspiring stories about people in communities around the world affected by the environmental challenges facing the Earth and how they are taking action to address those issues.
Marcus said “people can come and will be inspired by what people all over the world are doing for environmental issues.”
She said to find films, the festival utilizes FilmFreeway, which puts the word out to filmmakers about upcoming festivals and allows them to submit their films for review.
“We focus on short films, those filmmakers don’t have a lot of opportunity to get their films shown in a public setting, so I think it’s an opportunity for them to have their films shown plus it’s an opportunity for us to see them,” Marcus added.
Members of Resilient Newburyport will have a table set up at the prereception with more information on Newburyport’s climate change and sea level rise risks.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults in advance ($12 and $17 at the door). Tickets can purchased in advance at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35978/production/1157239, at the Firehouse box office or by phone at 978-462-7336.
Proceeds from the festival will be used to fund the training and development of Newburyport youths and adults in the art of communicating through film and video at PortMedia.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is at 1 Market Square.
The film lineup
“A Fistful of Rubbish” by David Regos, 14 minutes 2020 EPFF Best Short Film Award. A Western environmental documentary set in the Tabernas Desert in Spain – Europe’s only desert. The area is famous for being the backdrop of many famous Western films. It is being trashed, but with the help of local residents, an English expatriate is taking matters into his own hands.
“Butterflies & Borders,” Andrew Motte, 18 minutes, This film examines the environmental and ecological impacts of border wall construction on flora and fauna in the American Southwest. The film features testimony from three prominent environmental activists in the borderlands, taking the audience from the lush deserts of Arizona to the subtropical swamps of southeastern Texas.
“Choker,” Orson Cornick, 4 minutes. As a girl drops from the sky onto a crowded beach, a mysterious man drives at breakneck speed toward her. “Choker” is a unique “no dialogue” narrative that takes on one of the biggest challenges facing the planet.
“Gando,” Teymour Ghader, 8 minutes. Due to water scarcity, girls in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran must travel far from their village to get water. Most of the watering holes are inhabited by a type of Iranian crocodile called Gando. “Gando” is the story of Hawa, a 9-year-old girl who lost part of her arm to a Gando while fetching water. Nevertheless, she and others of this province honor the Gandos. They believe when there is a Gando, there is water.
“Molokaʻi ʻĀina Momona: Nā Huakaʻi o ʻO Hina I Ka Mālama,” Maui Huliau, 3 minutes. Catch a glimpse of the Hawaiian language immersion program at Molokaʻi High School as the students travel to special places, learn about Molokaʻi’s abundant resources, and perpetuate the ways of the Molokaʻi kupuna. They work in the loʻi kalo of Hālawa and Waialua valleys, work to restore the Kahina Pōhaku fishpond, and gather fish for their graduation ceremony.
“Nature Now,” Tom Mustill, 4 minutes. 2020 EPFF Best Very Short Film. In “Nature Now,” climate activists Greta Thunberg and George Monbiot advocate for the use of natural climate solutions. The protection and restoration of living ecosystems – such as forests, mangroves and seagrass meadows — can repair the planet’s broken climate but are being overlooked.
“Nightsongs,” Elizabeth and Matthew Myer Boulton, 5 minutes. Eric Masterson is no ordinary birdwatcher. An immigrant himself from Ireland to New England, he’s fallen in love with bird migration – and specifically with a little-known wonder of the world that happens every spring and fall under cover of darkness. To avoid hawks and navigate by the stars, millions of birds migrate at night.
“Remember,” Maui Huliau, 3 minutes. 2020 EPFF Best Young Filmmaker. In this short theatrical film, three generations of women reflect on the beauty of their island home and the changes they see taking place in their natural environment.
“Step Outside,” Quinn Costello, 9 minutes. In 2019, several hundred Bay Area residents set out on a 34-mile march to San Francisco, acting as a human billboard to raise climate awareness along a heavily trafficked corridor. Their destination: Wells Fargo’s global headquarters, which they plan to shut down over the bank’s role in financing fossil fuels. “Step Outside” shows how grassroots movements build momentum from people who make difficult decisions to take a stand and put their bodies on the line. Their experiences offer insight on the personal impact of activism at a time when doing nothing seems harder to justify.
“Traces,” Sébastien Pins, 12 minutes. “Traces” shows today’s youths as the main force behind the preservation of forests and highlights the emotional symbiosis between man, the animal and the forest. A horse logger and his horse in a forest in the Ardennes live under the gaze of a strange, young girl. The man will teach her his passion of draft horse logging. This is a film about the idea of passing down, and how some encounters can lead to a life’s calling.
“Transforming Lives and Landscapes: The Inga Tree Model,” Mike Hands, 11 minutes. This film documents a revolutionary, scientifically proven, regenerative farming system that can replace destructive slash-and-burn farming. The Inga Alley cropping method increases food security, improves nutrition, saves rainforests, protects water sources, improves soil and sequesters carbon.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
