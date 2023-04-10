NEWBURYPORT — The Earth Port Film Festival, now in its ninth year, takes place April 23 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The festival features 11 short films, ranging from three to 18 minutes, that tell engaging and inspiring stories of people in communities around the world affected by and taking action to address the environmental challenges facing the Earth today.
A reception with light refreshments begins at 5:30 p.m. and film screenings begin at 6 p.m.
The film selections include several genres – documentary, Western, fantasy, animation-enhanced – telling stories from the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Honduras, Iran, France and Spain.
The topics include agroforestry, preserving Indigenous traditions, waste, climate activism, and the relationship between humans and nature. Details about the films are available at www.earthportfilm.org.
The film festival gives four awards: the Audience Choice Award is voted on the evening of the festival; the Best Young Filmmaker, Best Very Short Film and Best Short Film awards are chosen by the judges.
The winners are:
Best Young Filmmaker Award: “Remember” – Three generations of women reflect on the beauty of their island home and the changes they see taking place in their natural environment.
Best Very Short Film: “Nature Now” – Climate activists Greta Thunberg and George Monbiot advocate for the use of natural climate solutions. The protection and restoration of living ecosystems can repair the planet’s broken climate but are being overlooked.
Best Short Film: “A Fistful of Rubbish” – This documentary is set in the Tabernas Desert in Spain, famous for being the backdrop of many famous Western films. It is being trashed, but now there is a posse taking things into its own hands.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults in advance ($12 and $17 at the door). Tickets can be purchased from the Firehouse box office in Market Square, by phone at 978-462-7336 or online at www.firehouse.org.
The festival is produced by Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub and Transition Newburyport. It was founded to highlight and raise awareness of pressing environmental issues and the important role of community media. The goal of the festival is to demonstrate the power of film in communicating important issues.
For additional information, contact NCMHub Executive Director Sarah Hayden at 978-961-0350.
