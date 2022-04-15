MERRIMAC – The Easter Bunny is coming to town on Saturday.
Starting at noon on Saturday, April 16, The Easter Bunny will begin and end the tour at the Fire Station, 16 East Main St., in two shifts.
The tour will follow the route of the 2021 Merrimac Santa Parade, subject to weather and road conditions.
Police Chief Eric M. Shears and Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher said in a statement that members of the Merrimac police and fire departments plus the Santa Committee will escort the Easter Bunny around town on Saturday.
"This is a great way to celebrate the Easter season," Fisher said. "We encourage residents to come out on Saturday to wave or take a photo of the Easter Bunny as the parade passes by."
The event is sponsored by the Police and Fire departments and the Merrimac Santa Committee.
"Please join us as we welcome the Easter Bunny back to the streets of Merrimac this year," Shears said. "This event would not have been possible without the dedication of our first responders and the Merrimac Santa Committee. We thank them all for organizing this festive event."
Meanwhile, donations to keep the annual Christmas parade are accepted year-round at the Merrimac Light Department or Merrimac Santa Committee, P.O. Box 131, Merrimac, MA 01860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.