SALISBURY — A bit of rain was never going to be enough to keep kids from stuffing their baskets to the brim Saturday at the annual Easter egg hunt as more than 140 children and their families packed Salisbury Elementary School.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz explained why the event is special to her.
“The Easter egg hunt was the first community event I ever attended living in town, I took my son there,” she said. “So it absolutely holds a special place in my heart.”
Roketenetz said the Parks and Recreation Commission puts 2,000 eggs out for the hunt so that each age group has a thousand to find.
“For the younger kids, most of the stuff is just laying out on the floor. The older kids, they do take a couple eggs and tuck them in some random places real quickly while the folks line up,” Roketenetz said.
“Members of the commission walk through and get a count of how many kids are collecting eggs,” she added. “And then we divide that by how many we have so we know that each kid could get 10 eggs, 12 eggs, 15 eggs. and I think that’s the secret to having it be controlled chaos.”
She said some of the eggs contained a special prize.
“We put tickets in 10 of the eggs. If a child gets a ticket, they get a special Easter basket that we put together,” Roketenetz said.
She then described the other fun activities that took place that morning.
“We had Coastal Music with Nancy Sweeney. She was doing little dance lessons, in particular teaching kids how to do the bunny hop,” Roketenetz explained.
“Our Salisbury Fire Department brought the Easter Bunny to the school and the bunny interacted with kids for some time and then they had photo opportunities,” she said. “We did birdhouse painting. They could take birdhouses so kids had the opportunity to sit and paint and make birdhouses and take them home. Aroma Joe’s was there and had lemonade and fun flavor shots for it and coffee complimentary to all the attendees at the event.”
She thanked the Triton Community Service Club for its help.
“They brought a huge group of students from Triton High School to help with the event,” Roketenetz said. “They volunteered the entire morning. Teresa Carroll led the gang and they were incredible. We probably could not have pulled it off as successfully as we did without their help.
“I am the one who announces when it’s time to pick up the eggs,” she added. “I have been volunteering for this for 15 years, and there is nothing that can make you smile more than being in the middle of a gymnasium, surrounded by Easter eggs and saying, ‘Ready. Set. Go!’ and seeing a hundred kids come darting at you just to pick up these Easter eggs.”
Selectman and Parks and Recreation Vice Chairperson Michael Colburn praised Roketenetz’s work with this event and others since becoming Parks and Recreation administrator.
“I cannot stress enough what Jennifer Roketentz has done since taking the position, just a wonderful person who does so much for the town of Salisbury, and we are lucky to have her,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
