NEWBURYPORT— Alexandra Pineros-Shields, executive director of Essex County Community Organizing, visits “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
ECCO is a collaborative of 39 congregations across the North Shore that work to build relationships across race and class, and to address the root causes of social problems by using community-organizing principles of leadership development and action for justice, according to a press release.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Pineros-Shields about ECCO’s “Beloved Economy Agenda,” a broad vision for racial and economic justice that builds upon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s goal of a beloved community.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and on YouTube (click YouTube at NCMHub.org). After the broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m., Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
