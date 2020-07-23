A Zoom broadcast planned Wednesday night about school reopening plans, featuring Pentucket school Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and hosted by a Democrat running for state representative, was canceled after the candidate, Christina Eckert, learned the event violated state campaign finance rules.
As a nonelected government employee, Bartholomew can't take part in campaign fundraising, Eckert noted in an online posting Wednesday, and the campaign was using its “Act Blue” link for people to sign up to watch the broadcast.
“Using our Act Blue link was an error, this was not meant to be a fundraiser, it was meant to be an enlightening discussion of an issue important to so many in our district,” Eckert wrote. “Three people made donations and those have been refunded. I have spoken with the Office of Campaign Finance, and they have informed me that they are satisfied with our response.”
Eckert said Bartholomew would schedule his own Zoom meeting on the topic, not related to the campaign, for Aug. 5.
“I want to clarify that Dr. Bartholomew has in no way endorsed my candidacy, and I apologize for any confusion or concern this error may have caused,” Eckert wrote.
The conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance sent a letter asking the State Ethics Commission to investigate Eckert after seeing a story about the event on The Daily News website, www.newburyportnews.com.
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the alliance, said in the letter that the Eckert campaign had posted about "this political event" on her campaign social media page and the Groveland Democratic Town Committee was "advertising the event door to door."
Noting that candidates for office are prohibited from using state employees to promote political campaigns, Craney wrote, "The victims here are the voters, who are being deceived, and Dr. Bartholomew, who was used to benefit Christina Eckert's political aspirations.
"Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is requesting the State Ethics Commission investigate Christina Eckert's violation before another public servant is deceived by the Eckert campaign," Craney wrote.
Eckert, of Boxford, is running for the 2nd Essex District state representative seatheld by Republican Lenny Mirra of Georgetown.
