Eckert offers 'new eyes' for district

BOXFORD — Christina Eckert is so passionate about the issues facing the 2nd Essex District that she is willing to run a second time against a four-time incumbent to represent it.
The Democrat first ran to represent her hometown of Boxford, as well as West Newbury, Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown, Groveland and two precincts in Haverhill, as state representative in 2018. But she came up short at the ballot box against incumbent and Republican Lenny Mirra of Georgetown.
The Stoneham native then went on to sit on the board of directors for the Merrimack River Watershed Council, where she would eventually be named interim co-director (along with former Daily News editor John Macone) in 2019.
“Losing a race is like running full steam into a brick wall,” Eckert said. “There are all of these issues you have been talking about and then you can’t do anything. I’m not a person who can just sit around not doing anything.”
Eckert stepped down from her co-director’s job late last year to take on another campaign to unseat Mirra and made use of her campaign website to update residents on available COVID-19 resources in early March. Eckert’s campaign also started a grocery shopping program in Boxford and assisted the Merrimack Valley Hope Mission in making and distributing face masks.
“I think I can offer more and be a little bit more effective in bringing results to the district,” Eckert said. “I also feel like we need someone to work harder for us. I researched the amount of earmarks that Lenny has brought back to the district and it totaled $175,000 over seven years of being our rep.”
The 2nd Essex District deserves more, she said.
“The job is passing bills and bringing home money to your district and I’m not talking about Chapter 70 and Chapter 90 money, either. That is the money you would get, even if you don’t have a rep.,” Eckert said. “I read all of the bills that were submitted that have to do with the river and the sewage overflows. Lenny and (Amesbury Republican state Rep.) Jim Kelcourse did a bill about the problem. But it is only two sentences long. It basically said, ‘This is a problem and we should do something about it’ without any specifics.”
Eckert took issue with Mirra’s recent announcement that he has a perfect voting record in the House.
“I think it’s great, of course you should show up for work,” Eckert said. “We need to deal with the COVID-19 recovery, to bring back jobs, to protect our seniors, to reopen schools. There is a lot of work to do. There’s a lot to be said for experience, but there’s a lot to be said for new eyes on a subject.”
Eckert, however, ran into a conflict with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance when she used the ActBlue.com fundraising platform to sign up attendees for a virtual meeting with Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew over the summer. Eckert canceled the event scheduled for July 22 and issued an apology for violating state campaign finance rules.
“When I got called on that and realized what I had done, we changed it and fixed it,” Eckert said. “We also talked with OCPF and fixed it to their satisfaction. It was a mistake and it’s not going to happen again. There were also calls that I quit the race at the time and I thought about it. I really felt terrible about the whole thing.”
