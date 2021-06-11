Eco Angels biking group looking to expand

NEWBURYPORT — Several dozen cyclists are spending their time learning the history of the area while helping out the environment.
Bill Goss, a Newburyport native, founded the Newburyport Eco Angels bike group late last year to give people a chance to get out, learn about the local area and try to help along the way. Now, the group is looking for more members.
"Everyone has been locked inside for a while and we all need to get out," Goss said. "We all need to see new people and experience new things."
Goss's group stands at about 50 members. The informal group meets weekly, weather permitting, and is dedicated to camaraderie, exercise, meeting other people, having fun, as well as helping the local ecosystem.
"I've been bringing people to places that they have never seen or even known about," Goss said. "We get a bike ride in, everyone is meeting new people and we are helping the local ecology."
The Eco Angels have also made trips to Devil's Den limestone deposit in Newbury's Jennie Lagoulis Reservation and even took a flight over Newburyport, the Merrimack River, and Plum Island.
The bike group will be riding once again on Saturday, June 12 when they will meet in front of Newburyport High School at 9:30 a.m.
"We are going to meet and are going to go over to Moseley Pines, which people now call 'Moseley Woods' but, it's 'The Pines,' trust me, I've lived here all my life," Goss said. "Then we will go up towards Maudslay State Park and look around. If there's any trash around, we will pick it up."
The Eco Angels are also expected to enjoy a lunch at the Port Sandwich Co. on Saturday before heading over to March's Hill, where some help is needed with a rocky situation, according to Goss.
"I walk my dog over there and I have seen kids throwing these rocks from the culvert and on to the grass," Goss said. "Then you have these poor, DPW guys trying to mow the lawn and they are probably bashing all their rotors up on these rocks. So we're going to go there at the end of our ride and we will be picking up these rocks and putting them back in the culvert."
According to Goss, the Eco Angels want to do whatever they can to help.
"If the Army National Guard is bringing down some of these invasive species of plants, we will go there and help out as best we can," Goss said.
Goss went on to say that his eco-friendly mission is not only about the environment, and people interested in joining his group can contact him at 978-766-4164 or email him at bill@qscgroupllc.com.
"I'm having a website built but it is going slow," Goss said.
All ages, and abilities are welcome to join the group.
"Where people like to go faster and we have people who can only go slow," Goss said. "The faster people get to the locations more quickly and the slower people come up a little bit later."
