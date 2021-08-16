Eco Angels spread environmental message during parade

NEWBURYPORT — The founder of the Newburyport Eco Angels Bicycle Group marched in his group’s first Yankee Homecoming Parade last weekend and said it was an eye-opening event for all involved.
“We had some riders popping up in the crowd of watchers and they responded with big smiles and clapping,” Bill Goss said in an email. “It was so nice to see spectators getting into the spirit of the festivities.”
The Eco Angels rode in the parade dressed in green T-shirts and were asked by many spectators to explain their mission of cleaning up litter and assisting the local ecosystem while taking leisurely weekend bike rides through the area.
“Our rides are for all types of riders, except for those wanting to win the Tour de France,” Goss said. “We have weekly rides where we go to places people may never have seen in the Greater Newburyport area, such as the oldest school, the oldest first settlers burying ground, the Custom House Maritime Museum and much more.”
The bicycle group currently has more than 60 members with about 18 to 25 people riding each week.
For more information, text or call Goss at 978-766-4164 or send him an email at Bill@QSCGroupLLC.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
