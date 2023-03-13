AMESBURY — Staff members at Amesbury Elementary School took to the skies Friday afternoon as students, friends and others looked up in amazement and joy as they flew over the school in a Cessna single-engine plane.
Fourth-graders had the opportunity to watch and guide Principal Jim Montanari and literacy coach Lisa Dupre as they flew from Lawrence Municipal Airport to conduct a flyover of the school under the guidance of a trained pilot from the Civil Air Patrol who joined them in the plane.
The flyover helped celebrate the school’s STEM program. STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
Students began with a lesson from Sharon Ingraham of the Civil Air Patrol at 1:15 p.m. She explained the emergency signals and their use from the ground.
This served to prepare students for the next part of the experience as they excitedly gathered outside at 1:45 p.m. With the help of Amesbury High School STEM coach Jennifer Donais and a few fourth-grade teachers, students began designing their own emergency signals out of tablecloths.
The students were broken into groups, with each group designing a signal for a different scenario. The designs included shapes such as triangles and letters, including a giant F.
Fourth-grader Renato Elias explained his group’s scenario.
“We were going on a hike and then one of our friends fell and he broke his leg. So we need a doctor,” Renato said.
He said their signal was a giant X.
Before the Cessna T182T piloted by the two educators could be seen, it was heard.
Very soon after, students spotted the plane 15 minutes ahead of schedule and erupted in excitement. Donais confirmed the plane was the right one and explained that they had gotten to the area early but would hang out in the skies above for as long as needed.
Teachers did their best to keep students on track and focused on the lesson amid the excitement, with the plane’s early arrival spurring the students into frantic action to get their signals up and running.
Minutes before from the scheduled lesson part of the flyover, Donais gathered the energetic fourth-graders together. The remainder of the students and staff at the school gathered outside to cheer on the plane and its occupants.
At 2:15 p.m., Donais and a member of the Civil Air Patrol radioed into Montanari and Dupre and confirmed they were ready to proceed. Throughout the exercise, the educators in the air remained in radio contact, describing to the students on the ground the signals they could see.
The plane made multiple circles around the school, showing both an affirmative and negative response to the signals on the ground, as well as messages received or not received.
When those in the plane could understand the signals, the aircraft would “wag” its wings. When they received a message properly, they would tip the plane’s wings.
At 2:23 p.m., the students waved goodbye to the occupants of the plane as it returned to the Lawrence Airport.
Donais, also a member of the Civil Air Patrol, has organized flyovers at Amesbury schools for four years, but this was her first time observing from the ground and not the sky.
“It was definitely different because normally when we’re up, you’re trying to listen and you don’t understand the excitement of the kids down the ground,” she said. “So it’s nice to be here with the excitement of the kids screaming up at the plane, and listening to those symbols is really cool.”
Renato said he was happy his class had the opportunity to take part in the event.
“It’s pretty cool because not a lot of people get to do it,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.