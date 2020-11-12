NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library is hosting "From #BlackLivesMatter to #MeToo: Understanding social media’s contribution to democracy" on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
The virtual forum, via Zoom, will discuss the effect of social media on democracy. Judith Rosenbaum, Associate Professor in Media Studies and Chair of Communication and Journalism at the University of Maine, will address how social media affects the American political landscape and how the often inflammatory and one-sided discussion on social media platforms can contribute to as well as detract from American democracy.
People can sign up to receive the link online via the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/11-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428 ext. 242. A link will be sent to participants the day before the program.
