NEWBURYPORT — Former Ward 2 City Councilor Jared Eigerman may be running for office again this year – this time for an at-large seat on the council.
Eigerman served as the Ward 2 councilor from 2015 to 2022, including the last two years as council president. He declined, however, to run for another two-year term during the most recent municipal election in 2021.
“I enjoyed serving the public and I definitely thought it was time for new faces in Ward 2. I needed a break but I also wanted other people to do it,” he said.
But Eigerman also said he was disappointed there were no contested City Council races in 2021 and he recently took out nomination papers for another potential run.
“You had 11 people running for 11 seats in 2021. I don’t think that’s ever happened before,” he said.
After hearing prompts from many of his neighbors and former constituents to run again, Eigerman said he is clearly giving the idea serious thought.
“I think I still have some value to add. I also think you need breadth on the City Council,” he said. “As residents, we may have one issue that gets us all riled up, but the city councilors don’t have that luxury. They have to balance a ton of issues and make it all work, and that’s actually where I think I can help. I am not a one-issue person and never have been.”
The current Ward 2 councilor, Jennie Donahue, has also taken out nomination papers to run for a second term this year and she could have competition in High Street resident Stephanie Niketic, who also pulled papers.
Donahue said she was stunned to hear that Eigerman may run again.
“Councilor Eigerman was adamant about not wanting to continue on the City Council or to be involved in any capacity with municipal government. I’ve not been in contact with him and I was surprised, just like everyone else,” she said.
At-large City Councilors, Bruce Vogel, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan, Ed Cameron and Connie Preston have also indicated they are planning to run for another two years.
For the School Committee, longtime member Bruce Menin pulled papers for another four-year term, while Breanna Higgins and Steve Cole will also be up for reelection this fall.
All candidates need 50 certified signatures of registered voters before their names are placed on the ballot. They have until July 28 at 5 p.m. to take out nomination papers, which must be certified and returned to City Hall by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
The last day to file withdrawals of/or objections to nomination papers is Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
If three potential candidates run for a ward council seat or 11 people run for an at-large seat, a preliminary election would be triggered for Sept. 19.
Positions on the preliminary election ballot would be drawn by lottery on Aug. 18. The same would be done Sept. 22 for the municipal election Nov. 7.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
