NEWBURYPORT — The City Council reelected Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman as president Monday night.
Eigerman, who was first elected council president last year, received six votes. In addition to his own vote, Eigerman received votes from Councilors Sharif Zeid, Joseph Devlin, Byron Lane, James McCauley and Christine Wallace.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand received the other five votes from Councilors Afroz Khan, Barry Connell, Charles Tontar, Bruce Vogel and herself.
Also at the meeting, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to amend sections of Chapter 12 of the city's municipal code regarding snow and ice removal. The ordinance is cosponsored by Khan, who is a councilor at-large, and Wallace, who is the Ward 4 councilor.
As the municipal code currently states, residents are not permitted to throw ice and snow into the street. Tenants or occupants of any building or lot of land in the city must also remove all snow from sidewalks within six hours of snow stopping during the daytime. If snow stops falling at night, people have until noon to clear the sidewalks bordering any property they occupy.
There is already a $50 fine for first and subsequent violations of these sections, but this proposed ordinance clarifies who can enforce these sections of the code.
There was also conversation about whether to give people a warning in response to their first offense and then a fine on second and subsequent offenses.
At a Neighborhoods & City Services Committee meeting on Jan. 5, committee members, officials from the city's Department of Public Services and Mayor Donna Holaday recognized that warnings would be difficult to track, so the enforcers of these sections will be allowed to use their discretion when deciding whether to give someone a fine or a warning.
In recognizing that some people may be physically unable to actually clear snow and ice on their own, the ordinance notes that the Council on Aging in collaboration with Newburyport Youth Services "shall annually prepare lists of persons available to provide snow clearing assistance either for a fee or on a volunteer basis."
"I see this really as a start," Khan said. "I see this as a way of transparency with the snow and ice plan being more substantive than what it is today."
Both Khan and Wallace recognized that the ordinance is a start and they hope more details will be added to it in the future to address the various concerns people have regarding snow and ice removal.
"It's a start and hopefully, we can beef up that snow and ice plan," Wallace said. "So, when it comes to the council every year, we really request some changes and hold them to some of these issues that we are seeing."
Khan, Lane, McCauley, Connell, Shand, Vogel, Wallace and Eigerman all voted to approve the first reading of the ordinance.
Zeid, Devlin and Tontar voted against it. Zeid and Devlin expressed concerns over how this will inconvenience residents. Tontar wanted more details in the ordinance and was not optimistic that the changes would get more sidewalks cleared in the city.
More details from the Neighborhoods & City Services Committee meeting on Jan. 5 can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/council-to-consider-changes-to-snow-and-ice-ordinance/article_49ef549e-d4e1-530a-a2c7-4c1f2fbd7182.html.
