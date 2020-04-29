NEWBURYPORT — City Council President Jared Eigerman is asking the Community Preservation Committee to reject a $250,000 grant application for work on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The money would be used to help complete Phase III of the project, which focuses on improving the intersection of State and Parker streets while extending the trail 500 feet along Parker Street. Construction on this portion of the project is scheduled to start this year.
The money would also go toward addressing the trail gap behind the wastewater treatment plant on Water Street, where the removal of hazardous PCBs has been ongoing for several years.
Because PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are considered hazardous, the city had to fence off the area and start sampling, bringing work on that stretch of the trail to a halt while officials drafted a plan to remove the contaminated dirt.
The PCBs are believed to be a remnant of an era when trains ran through the South End to the waterfront. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen.
In an email to committee Chair Mike Dissette, Eigerman said that according to his calculations, the various phases of the Clipper City Rail Trail have consumed 44% of all Community Preservation Act grants for parks and playgrounds over the past 16 years.
“In other words, the Clipper City Rail Trail has taken nearly as much CPA funding as all of our other parks and playgrounds, combined,” Eigerman said in the email.
Costs for the riverfront gap portion of the project have already reached an estimated $1.74 million, according to the grant application.
The application also says state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides made a verbal promise to earmark $1.4 million in state money for the project next year, although Eigerman noted the promise was made before the COVID-19 pandemic, which raises uncertainty.
“Given the uncertainty of receiving the $1.4 million needed from the Commonwealth, I respectfully ask the Community Preservation Committee to reject the $250,000 application, in its entirety,” Eigerman said in the email. “This would create an opportunity to spend CPA funds on our other city parks and playgrounds, which have been funded disproportionately less than the Clipper City Rail Trail.”
During a City Council meeting held remotely Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday said the latest round of testing at the site discovered more PCB contamination in areas under the fence and extending onto the wastewater treatment property. She said the cleanup was proving to be “one of the most frustrating projects for the city.”
Holaday said officials have been waiting for weeks on decisions from the state before the project can move forward. She also said the city is “rapidly running out of money in this project” and that she hopes to obtain a second Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant from the state to help fund it.
The city is initiating a second phase of excavation and disposal of the contaminated soil, according to the committee application.
The city’s consultants have developed preliminary revised plans to raise the trail several feet above the current grade to protect the wastewater treatment plant from storm surge and rising sea levels.
On Tuesday, Eigerman said he believes the city should not carry out the riverside portion of the rail trail project with money that could be better used to fund other projects around Newburyport.
"It really isn't a parks project at this point. If it were just about making a trail it wouldn't be a $1.7 million project. It’s really about protecting the wastewater treatment plant, and we shouldn't be using money that should be helping our parks to do that,” Eigerman said, adding that he is confident the mayor’s administration would be able to find other funding sources.
“Also, this project is not going to happen soon. If this quarter-million gets sent to this project it’s not enough money to make the project go,” he added. “It will tie up money we could have spent on other projects at parks where people could enjoy it.”
Eigerman made clear his opinions do not represent those of the City Council or any other councilors.
Holaday expressed disappointment on Tuesday with Eigerman’s opinion, emphasizing the importance of not only finishing the rail trail, but also protecting the wastewater treatment plant.
“I'm disappointed. I believe the CPC funds have been really important for the rail trail,” Holaday said. “It’s been obvious to me how popular it is and how much people love the rail trail. It’s been a great asset to the city.”
To view the grant application, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/mai/files/final_cpa_application_2020_-_clipper_city_rail_trail.pdf.
