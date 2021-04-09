NEWBURYPORT Main head: Eigerman won't run again Subhead: Council president will step down next year

Jared Eigerman 

NEWBURYPORT — After eight years on the City Council, including the last 15 months as president, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman said Wednesday he would not seek another term. 

"I do not plan to run for City Council this fall," the 51-year-old Eigerman said in an email. I've put a lot into it, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity. It is someone else's turn."

Eigerman's announcement means arguably the city's two most powerful political figures will be out of office come January. Mayor Donna Holaday said earlier this year she was also leaving office after her term ended. 

Holaday's announcement jump-started the city's political season with School Committee member Sean Reardon and Plum Island resident Warren Russo quickly announcing they would run for mayor.

Eigerman, a land-use attorney, said he would not be joining Russo and Reardon in a mayoral run. 

"My eight years overlapped with Mayor Holaday’s 12, and I have seen how hard she works. Like her, I think it’s time for different residents to serve their city," Eigerman said in a separate email. 

Upon hearing the news, Councilor at large Joe Devlin, who is also lawyer, praised Eigerman's dedication to the job and to Newburyport residents. 

"It will be a tremendous loss to the city and the City Council," Devlin said in a phone interview.

Devlin, who shares a law office with Eigerman next to Lynch's Pharmacy on High Street, said he was able to witness Eigerman's commitment to the City Council in ways most people never saw.

"He put so much effort into the City Council," Devlin said.

Asked whether he was planning on another term on the City Council, Devlin said he has gone "back and forth" but has yet to make up his mind.

"Plenty of time to ponder this," Devlin said, adding that he did not make a decision about his last campaign until close to the deadline. 

As of Thursday, the only other person to pull nomination papers from the city clerk's office is Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, who is seeking an at-large seat on the council. Donahue is chair of the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities.

CURRENT COUNCILORS

Jared J. Eigerman — Council president, Ward 2 councilor

Barry N. Connell — Councilor at large

Joseph H. Devlin — Councilor at large

Afroz Khan — Councilor at large

Charles F. Tontar — Councilor at large

Bruce L. Vogel — Councilor at large

Sharif I. Zeid — Ward 1 councilor

Heather L. Shand — Ward 3 councilor

Christine E. Wallace — Ward 4 councilor

James J. McCauley — Ward 5 councilor

Byron J. Lane — Ward 6 councilor

