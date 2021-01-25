WEST NEWBURY — Eight residents, including six incumbents, are circulating nomination papers to get their names on the annual ballot this spring.
Fifteen people are needed to fill municipal seats in the town election May 3.
Among those who have pulled papers, Wendy Reed is running for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen. Reed made public her interest in running a day after five-term Selectman Glenn Kemper announced he would not seek reelection.
Walter Burmeister is again trying for a three-year spot on the Board of Assessors. His attempt to take the seat from incumbent Rich Baker in 2020 was unsuccessful. Incumbent assessor Jenifer Poliseno has not taken out papers.
Incumbents circulating papers include Robert Janes, Board of Health; Tom Salvo, library trustee; Marie Felzani, School Committee; W. Lawrence Corcoran, Board of Water Commissioners; Brian Richard, constable, and Kathleen C. Swallow, town moderator.
As of Wednesday, Janes was the only person to return his papers with the required signatures of at least 23 registered West Newbury voters.
Other three-year posts to be filled include the Park and Recreation Commission, and two spots on the Board of Library Trustees. Also open are a four-year and a five-year term on the Housing Authority, and five-year and one-year seats on the Planning Board.
Incumbent Wendy Willis said recently that she wants to serve another term on the Park and Recreation Commission.
Ray Cook, chair of the Planning Board, indicated he plans to run for five more years. Reed is the incumbent for the one-year seat, but according to Town Clerk Michael McCarron, she has not asked for nomination papers for that position.
Reed intends to resign from all boards and committees on which she serves if her campaign for selectman is successful.
Anyone wishing to run for office should contact McCarron’s office for an appointment to receive nomination papers; mail in an application for nomination papers; or email the request to him at mmcarron@wnewbury.org. Application forms are available on the town clerk's page at www.wnewbury.org.
Nomination papers must be taken out by March 11 at 5 p.m. and must be returned by March 15 at 5 p.m.
The last day to register to vote is April 13 at 8 p.m. The election each year is on the first Monday in May. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.