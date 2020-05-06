NEWBURYPORT — Rupert A. Nock Middle School eighth-graders may not be able to go to Washington, D.C., this year, but they are still learning about civics with help from local officials.
With the assistance of social studies teachers Jennifer Groskin and Kyle Boudreau, the students had a 30-minute question-and-answer session via Zoom with Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, on Thursday.
The eighth-graders, who originally planned to visit the congressman’s office in Washington this month, asked Moulton about his experience in office and how the federal and state governments are responding to COVID-19.
Students asked Moulton how communities are working together at this time and his recommendations for how students can get involved, according to Boudreau.
The eighth-graders also wanted to know how COVID-19 will continue to affect their futures, what steps the government is taking to help struggling businesses, what type of assistance essential workers and their families are receiving, what the CARES Act actually means, and why some states are opening public spaces while others are not.
Boudreau said he and other teachers are working to set up meetings between students and Mayor Donna Holaday as well. They hope to discuss possible ways they can help out in their community.
While no official plans have been set, a small committee of school officials and families is working to create a special celebration to honor eighth-graders as they prepare to take on high school. More details will be available soon.
