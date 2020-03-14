NEWBURYPORT – An exhibit of oil paintings by Jonathan Eiten will be on view March 31 through April 12 at the Newburyport Art Association.
The gallery is 65 Water St. An opening reception is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
Eiten is the 2020 recipient of the Newburyport Art Association’s Member Benefit Solo Show. The reception free and open to the public.
An earlier story incorrectly reported on the Spring Member Open Show. That show has been cancelled.
The NAA gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5.
Visit the NAA’s website, www.newburyportart.org, for more information.
