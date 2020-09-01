Elderly Peabody man hit crossing Newburyport street 

NEWBURYPORT – An elderly Peabody man was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital minutes after he was struck by motorist while crossing Water Street near the Custom House Maritime Museum.
The man, who told police he was a Korean War veteran, was visiting the city with his wife when he was struck by a woman who appeared to be in her late 60s or 70s. He was conscious and speaking to firefighters as they stabilized his right arm and lifted him into an ambulance.
The driver was seen entering a police cruiser but Newburyport police Sgt. Charles Eaton said she was not arrested and was being driven home. She appeared very shaken.
The man who was struck was not in a crosswalk. That section of Water Street was closed for about 15 minutes in both directions and the driver's car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was moved to the side of the road.
