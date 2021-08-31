NEWBURYPORT — Jeffrey Urbin, an education specialist at the FDR Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss his favorite topic: Eleanor Roosevelt.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Urbin about the many hardships and challenges – including repeated betrayals by those closest to her – that shaped a shy and insecure Roosevelt into becoming one of the most admired women in American history.
“The Morning Show” airs at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
