Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times late. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.