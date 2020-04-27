MERRIMAC — Residents will be able to weigh in on a pair of ballot questions next month but at a later date than expected.
The town election and the annual spring Town Meeting have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
Voting in the election was scheduled to take place at Merrimack Public Library on May 4 but has been delayed until June 2. Voting will also take place at Frederick N. Sweetsir School at 104 Church St. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We will gladly accept absentee ballot applications for anyone who would like to vote by absentee ballot and doesn’t feel comfortable with voting in person,” Lay Sabbagh said.
She said people interested in obtaining an absentee ballot can call her office at 978-346-8013 or send a request by email at townclerk@townofmerrimac.com.
“A (physical) signature will be required on absentee ballots received via email and residents can also mail a written request into my office at Merrimac Town Clerk, 2 School Street, Merrimac, MA, 01860,” Lay Sabbagh said.
A pair of ballot questions will greet voters June 2. The first ballot question asks if voters will approve $190,000 for two new full-time police officers. The second ballot question asks to spend $250,000 on townwide roadway repairs.
Voters will also be asked to cast their ballots in uncontested races for town moderator (John Santagate), light commissioner (Norman Denault), assessor (William Pollman), School Committee, (William Buell) and library trustees (Yvonne Daniels and Constance Whiting Haberkern).
Joel Breen is running unopposed for another three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
The spring Town Meeting was originally scheduled to be held at Sweetsir today but has been postponed until May 26.
“All town buildings are still closed to the public for the foreseeable future,” Lay Sabbagh said. “But we are still working in the town clerk’s office. I am still processing marriage intentions and am practicing social distancing by meeting people outside.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.