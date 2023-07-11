MERRIMAC — Local and state officials investigating Monday morning’s garage fire on West Shore Road believe an “electrical event” may have been responsible, according to a release issued by the Merrimac Fire Department.
No one was injured when the fire destroyed the garage and an adjacent RV camper. A late-model Jeep stored in the garage was also lost to the fire.
“While the exact cause of this fire is undetermined, investigators believe it may have involved an electrical event. Having a licensed electrician review your home’s electrical system every 10 years can help to identify potential problems before they become hazards,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
Ostroskey went on to say that loose sockets, frequently blown fuses or tripped circuits, and dim or flickering lights suggest issues that need to be addressed soon.
“When charging phones, laptops, power tools, or mobility devices with lithium-ion batteries, always use the charging devices provided by the manufacturer, and never leave them charging overnight. These batteries store a lot of power in a small package, and they can create a serious fire hazard if abused or misused,” Ostroskey added. Firefighters arrived at 45 West Shore Road about 5:10 a.m. after receiving word of the fire. With the help of Amesbury, Salisbury and numerous New Hampshire-based fire departments, the blaze was contained to the garage and RV.
Other departments providing mutual aid came from Plaistow, Newton, Kensington and East Kingston, New Hampshire, while firefighters from Kensington and West Newbury covered the Merrimac Fire Department. Also assisting local firefighters were members of the Merrimac Highway Department and the Merrimac Light Department, which removed debris in the way of firefighters and cut power to the residence.
“I would like to thank all of the departments that provided mutual aid during this incident. We greatly appreciate your assistance in protecting the residents of Merrimac,” Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher said. Firefighters cleared the scene about 10:20 a.m.
According to Merrimac Deputy Fire Chief Greg Habgood, the fire caused heat damage to outbuildings on the property along with a neighbor’s garage. Foggy and humid weather conditions did not hinder firefighter efforts, he added.
The house is located close to Lake Attitash and surrounded by many other homes.
“In light of this incident, we want to remind our residents of the importance of electrical safety. Always follow operational manuals and instruction guidelines when using devices with lithium-ion batteries or working with electrical,” Fisher said, adding it only takes a second for electrical devices to cause a fire.
