Elementary PTO partners with Nourishing the North Shore for CSA program

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Elementary Parent Teacher Organization will be funding fall farm shares for several Newburyport Public School families in need through the subsidized Community Supported Agriculture program at Nourishing the North Shore.
Earlier this summer, Nourishing the North Shore, which distributes excess produce from local farms to food pantries as well as people directly, launched its subsidized CSA program.
"The nuance of this program — and we're really excited about it — is it's truly an integrated program," program director Kailey Burke said.
Nourishing the North Shore works with local farms who have CSA programs and provides scholarships for families to take part. The scholarship part is completely anonymous, so no one else in the program will know which families are receiving it.
This gives people the opportunity to receive quality produce without "feeling like they are an other," Burke said.
Nourishing the North Shore does the administrative work to figure out what families might be a good fit for a CSA and to serve as a communication channel between those families and farmers.
Especially for those taking part in their first farm share program, Burke said people want to know what to do if they have to reschedule their farm share pickup time, how to store or even prepare certain types of vegetables, and other questions which farmers might be too busy to answer in a timely manner.
This summer, 12 families are taking part in the CSA program and receiving farm shares from High Road Farm in Newbury, Marshview Farm in Ipswich or Iron Ox Farm in Topsfield, Burke said.
The program is in its pilot year, so she said the organization is "still trying to figure out the overall structure." The goal is to fund more scholarships and to eventually integrate subsidized families into every local farm, she said.
Newburyport parent Lisa Matas Navarro knew of Nourishing the North Shore's work in the community and proposed that the Newburyport PTO, which is made up of families and teachers at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary, Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary and Rupert A. Nock Middle Schools, fund an initiative for families at the schools.
"The board unanimously approved a donation of $1,000 be used to support Newburyport families with school-aged children," PTO communications chair Melissa Bouse wrote in an email.
The details of this program are still in the works, but the PTO will fully fund farm shares this fall for between four and eight families, depending on the amount of people each family has.
The PTO also plans to post an appeal to families on its Facebook page for donations, "in hopes of fulfilling the whole funding request of $4,900," Bouse continued.
Those interested in donating can send a check made out to the Newburyport PTO, Attn: Treasurer c/o Bresnahan Elementary School, 333 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
"The PTO is happy to support this initiative to provide fresh, local produce to families of students who may be in need," Bouse said. "Especially during these times, families may be finding themselves in an uncomfortable and unfamiliar situation."
After school buildings closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PTO reached out to district director of food services Pam Kealey to see how it could support families who depend on meal programs at school.
The PTO board reallocated any funds it had set aside for field trips and other events to "focusing instead on the basic needs and mental well-being of our schoolchildren and their families," treasurer Pam San Antonio wrote in an email.
"Even though the future of returning to school and our fundraising ability is quite uncertain for next year, the PTO feels it’s important to do what we can do now to foster the school community," she said.
For more on Nourishing the North Shore, visit www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
