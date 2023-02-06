ROWLEY — Under the direction of Pine Grove Elementary librarian Annie Kate Gross, students there performed "High School Musical" twice on Saturday with great success. Roughly 30 students were in the cast with six others working backstage. Rehearsals began in November and ran right up to showtimes. According to Gross, having elementary school students perform "High School Musical" was a great way of breaking down stereotypes of what it means to be a student and emphasizing teamwork.
Elementary students perform 'High School Musical'
