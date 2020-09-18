Elephant's Trunk closing after nearly 50 years on Inn Street

NEWBURYPORT — After almost 50 years of business, the Elephant's Trunk — one of the city's pioneering shops — is closing its doors on Inn Street.
Claudia Harris, 76, opened the high-end women's clothing boutique at 28 Inn St. in 1973, a time when she said Inn Street "was basically dirt." The shop was one of the neighborhood's first and part of the city's urban renewal program.
In the decades since, Harris has maintained a strong local customer base while also working to improve commerce downtown through her membership in the Rotary Club and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
On Thursday, the Elephant's Trunk started its final sale, which runs through the shop's last day of business Sept. 30.
After being forced to close up shop for three months when COVID-19 first hit in March, Harris said she enjoyed some much-needed rest and reckoned with the age of her business.
"I was home for three months and I loved it. I thought it was wonderful and the brass in my house has never looked better," Harris said. "There's a lot of pressure when you close for three months about whether you want to go back and start over or hang it up ... I've had to start over several times, and no, I don't want to start over again."
Reflecting on her nearly five decades on Inn Street, as well as her many years of service with local organizations, Harris said she is grateful for the community's support but is ready to bring her career to a close.
"I've made a lot of friends. Newburyport's been very kind to me, but I'm 76 and the store is 48 years old. It's just time," she said. "I think I've done a good job. I think I've done my part for the community, and I'm happy to let it go."
But Harris, not one to mince words, does not want to step down without first offering some constructive criticism: the city could do a better job maintaining the downtown, she said.
"As beautiful as Newburyport is, I believe it is now suffering from benign neglect," Harris said. "The streets should be cleaned and trash should be picked up behind the store. Just a few little things to make people feel more welcome."
Chamber of Commerce President Frank Cousins spoke of her long history on Inn Street and praised Harris for her many years of work with the Chamber's retail committee and the Rotary Club.
"Claudia has been a fixture downtown for a long time, and she was always helpful, active and very involved," Cousins said. "She's a good businessperson and she tries to help people out — she wants to see everybody do well. It's going to be a big loss downtown."
And while Harris doesn't have any big plans yet for her retirement, she foresees plenty of time spent relaxing at home and enjoying a laid-back life in her home city.
"With everything that's going on with COVID-19 and the world in general, I don't think I want to do retail. I just want to go home, walk the streets of Newburyport and enjoy myself," Harris said. "I think I'm just going to rest, have coffee in bed, and see what the day brings."
For more information about the Elephant's Trunk, visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Retail-Company/Elephants-Trunk-Inc-1405574259694840/.
