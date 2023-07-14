NEWBURYPORT – The city is closing Plum Island Point Beach due to elevated bacteria levels recorded by the state.
According to a press release from Mayor Sean Reardon's office, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the city about the elevated bacteria levels Friday. The beach was then closed to the public and will reopen when testing shows levels within the state's allowable limit.
The city's Health Department tests Plum Island beaches at least weekly at four locations, including 55th Street and Plum Island Point throughout the summer.
Although this week's test came back within the state's allowable limits, the running average of bacterial levels for the past five tests exceeded state standards.
Signage will be posted at the public beach's entrances and parking lot to inform beachgoers of the situation. They remain welcome to visit the beach as long as they stay out of the water.
The city will then test the water multiple times beginning on Monday and will reopen Plum Island Point Beach as soon as levels return to normal.
The State’s beach testing program monitors over 1,100 public and semi-public beaches in Massachusetts to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers and prevent against pathogens spread by contamination. Specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, known as indicator organisms, are used to predict the presence of pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, as well as agricultural runoff. Swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye, and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
Frequent rain, like the type the city has received this season, can lead to beach closures. The city will increase its testing in the coming days and continue to provide updated information about beach safety.
