AMESBURY — Traffic headaches on Elm Street are almost over as renovations should be completed by the end of the month.
The Nov. 30 completion date is a slight change from the last update received from the state Department of Transportation, which targeted Nov. 3. as the last day of the $11.4 million project.
While the project has fallen slightly behind its initial completion date, MassDOT officials say the project will be completed this month. Officials would not elaborate on what prevented them from reaching the completion date.
The remaining work includes the installation of some railings while a traffic signal inspection is scheduled for this week. A final inspection will be scheduled within the next few weeks, and a few punch list items will be completed as soon as the contractor receives delivery of the materials, according to MassDOT.
The reconstruction project, which began in March 2020, includes all new paving along a 1.46-mile stretch of road from the corner of Route 110 at Elm Street to the downtown, as well as the installation of wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and mixed-use bicycle lanes, new drainage, paving, curbs and streetlights.
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said his department is “incredibly excited” to see the nearly three-year project coming to a close.
“Elm Street from Route 110 to downtown Amesbury is a much safer road to travel on,” Bailey said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
