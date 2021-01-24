Elm Street closing near Amesbury's Carriagetown Marketplace

AMESBURY — Motorists may want to avoid Elm Street near the Carriagetown Marketplace as the most-traveled street in that area will be closed this week.
The state has been working on the $11.4 million Elm Street reconstruction project since last spring. The project runs along a 1.46-mile stretch from downtown to the corner of Route 110 at Elm Street.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said during a Facebook Live address Thursday that the project will require the closure of Elm Street, east and west, from Route 110 to the entrance of Carriagetown Marketplace beginning Monday at 7 a.m.
"You have a couple of different options but hopefully the word is out there and everybody knows that that section, at the Carriagetown Marketplace through 110, will be closed in both directions all week, next week," Gove said.
City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Elm Street is expected reopen Friday about 3 p.m.
"They are doing culvert work at where it meets the road," Gove said. "So they need access to the entire section of that road."
Motorists will also have access to the area if they work or have business there.
"If you live in that section or you work at one of those businesses, (Amesbury Dental Associates, The Hampton Inn Amesbury, The Amesbury Animal Hospital) or you are a customer of one of those businesses, they will let you through," Gove said. "There will be a detail police officer in the area. So, you will stop and check in with them."
Access to Carriagetown Marketplace, which includes Super Stop & Shop, the 99 Ninety Nine Restaurant and Subway, will remain open to outbound traffic as well as on Route 110 but not to those headed west on Elm Street.
"People will have access to the Carriagetown Marketplace if they are on Elm Street going outbound (heading east)," Thayer said. "That is where the detour will start."
Thayer also said the state will create a detour toward downtown, west via Main Street and back to Route 110.
"They're going to keep working as long as the weather allows," Thayer said.
