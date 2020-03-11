AMESBURY — Trees are being marked and Swift911 calls are going out – the Elm Street reconstruction project begins March 23.
The two-year state construction project will update a 1.46-mile stretch of Elm Street from Route 110 to Clark Street and will include the installation of new paving, streetlights, drainage and curbs, as well as wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and mixed-use bicycle lanes.
“Residents will start to see some equipment being moved in by the end of the week, next week,” said Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director.
Thayer said residents should expect to see temporary construction signs going up along Elm Street on Monday, with tree clearing beginning March 18.
“As you drive down Elm Street, you will see different colors on the trees,” Thayer said. “Purple is for ‘protect,’ yellow is for ‘take down’ and pink is for the utility poles. Some of the trees will be coming down because they are in the way of the new sidewalks. But most of them will be marked purple.”
Construction should begin in earnest March 23 when the project’s first detour from Railroad Street up to Congress Street will be put in place.
“People will see detour signs in Market Square so that they don’t start to head down Elm Street toward Railroad,” Thayer said. “Once you get to Railroad, it is a one-way up Clark Street so you have to turn around. So the detours will actually start in Market Square and will send people up Market Street to take a right onto Clinton Street to take another right onto Congress. That will get you back down to Elm Street.”
Elm street area residents have been receiving automated Swift911 phone calls from the city informing them of the tree clearing and sign work as well as the project’s targeted start date.
Thayer said 1,026 people have signed up for the Swift911 updates so far and the city is updating its Elm Street reconstruction project website at www.amesburyma.gov/public-works/pages/elm-street-reconstruction.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
