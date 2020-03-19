AMESBURY — Although it has been planned for over 20 years, the Elm Street reconstruction project will have to wait for at least a few days.
The two-year, $10 million state project will run along a 1.46 mile stretch of Elm Street from the corner of Route 110 and Elm Street and up to Clark Street in the downtown.
The city and state began looking at reconstructing a good portion of Elm Street in 1998 and state workers began marking trees in the area a month ago.
The project will be spread along three phases and Newton, New Hampshire based contractor J Tropeano Inc. was scheduled to begin construction on Phase 1 with tree clearing from Railroad Avenue to Congress Street and from Congress to Monroe Street (as well as drainage from Railroad to Congress) on Monday, March 23.
But according to Public Works director Rob Desmarais, a scheduled pre-construction meeting between the city and state could not be held this week since Gov. Charlie Baker closed all schools and limited gatherings to 25 people or fewer over the COVID-19 virus on Monday.
“We are trying to reschedule that,” Desmarais said. “It may delay things for a week, a couple of days, something like that. That is what we are anticipating at this point but they are eager to go. They don’t have a lot of contact with the public. So they will just be doing their job. They usually work in small groups so there is no change in that. This is a state project paid for and run by the state. We are just sort of liaisons to the state.”
The city has been diligent in informing residents of the project’s plans and progress. A well-attended public meeting was held on the project earlier this month and the city has a special page dedicated to the project on its website at www.amesburyma.gov/public-works/pages/elm-street-reconstruction.
City offices were also closed to the public on Wednesday but work still goes on.
The Emergency Operations Center has been opened and residents can call 978-388-8155 with questions about city operations or public health.
Desmarais also said the Public Works office on South Hunt Road was closed to the public on Wednesday but remains fully staffed.
“All of our workers are in and working,” Desmarais said. “We are working with instructions not to interact with the public and have curtailed certain functions like meter installs and other things at people’s houses. So we are just trying to stay away from people.”
Desmarais added that residents with Public Works concerns can still call his office at 978-388-8116.
“We don’t interact with a lot of people and we still have work to do that is essential,” Desmarais said. “We are fully staffed at the moment and if need be, we have contingency plans where we will operate on a reduced staffing model where we minimize intergroup contact. It is interesting and it is definitely a change from the normal way we do business. Our doors are locked and no customers are coming in. It is quiet right now.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
