AMESBURY — Soon there will be no traffic nightmares on Elm Street as renovations inch closer to being done by or before the estimated Nov. 3 completion date.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say the remaining work for this project includes completing concrete sidewalk panels and hot mix asphalt driveways, installing signs, programming traffic signals, landscaping and other punch list items.
Officials still expect all work to be completed before the scheduled contract completion date in early November.
The state embarked upon the $11.4 million project in March 2020. The reconstruction project includes all new paving along a 1.46-mile stretch of road from the corner of Route 110 at Elm Street to the downtown, as well as the installation of wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and mixed-use bicycle lanes, new drainage, paving, curbs and streetlights.
Among those punch list items is a new traffic signal that has been placed at the intersection of Elm and Monroe street.
Amesbury police Lt. Kevin Donovan explained the safety reasons behind the new traffic signal.
“When they designed the plan for construction and traffic in the area, they evaluated crash data and determined that intersection to have a high volume of accidents, which led to the light being put in place there,” Donovan said.
The traffic lights at Monroe Street and Congress Street are expectd to be activated within the next month or so, after loop detection equipment placement operations have been completed, according to DOT officials.
