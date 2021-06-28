NEWBURYPORT — Matthew Daniel, co-founder and guiding teacher of the Insight Meditation Society of Newburyport, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Daniel about how peace and happiness can be cultivated during turbulent and sometimes deeply discouraging times.
Daniel will explain how, from a Buddhist perspective, the appearance of change, including unwelcome developments that seem to reverse personal or social progress, provides people an opportunity to understand and accept “conditions just as they are.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.