NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library and Community Center Children’s Story Hours will be returning the week of Sept. 12, for children ages 3-5, Monday and Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. Please join staff for stories, songs, crafts, and a snack. Walk-ins are welcome. Space may be limited.
Registration by phone 978-358-8097, email: emmaandrewslibrary@cityofnewburyport.com or in-person during library hours, Monday and Wednesday, from 1 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, 77 Purchase St., Newburyport.
