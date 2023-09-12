NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library and Community Center annual yard/book/bake sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The library is located at 77 Purchase St., Newburyport. Those interested in having a table at the sale can reserve a spot for a $20 donation.
To reserve a table, call the library at 978-358-8097, or stop by the library soon. Space is limited. The library is open Monday and Wednesday, from 1 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
