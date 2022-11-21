NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library & Community Center's annual cookie walk and craft fair returns Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by for homemade holiday cookies, $5 per dozen, and handmade holiday crafts by local vendors. There will also be a special appearance by Mrs. Claus for photos and candy canes. All proceeds support the Emma Andrews’ Scholarship Fund awarded to any Newburyport graduating high school senior.
