NEWBURYPORT — The grand opening of Emma Andrews Library and Community Center, 77 Purchase St., will be Monday at 1 p.m.
The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Emma Andrews has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library, featuring news books, will be open Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the first week of opening, adults and children will receive a raffle ticket for each book to win a $30 gift certificate to Jabberwocky. The drawing will be on Sept. 18 to announce a child and an adult winner.
The first 50 children to visit us will receive a coupon for a whoopie pie at Chococoa. A coupon per child is available until all 50 coupons are gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.