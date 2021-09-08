Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.