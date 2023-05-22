NEWBURYPORT — The Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center plant sale takes Saturday, June, 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, at its Purchase Street building. In addition to plants, donated by library volunteers and local garden enthusaiasts, the sale includes baked goods and books donated or retired from the library's collection.
All proceeds help fund operating costs, such as this summers's backyard events in July and August. Events include: Curious Creatures, Amazing Pete the Magician, an ice cream social, and more including outdoor crafts, bubbles and fun games. All ages welcome, free to all.
